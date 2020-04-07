Why the fury over sunbathing?

Who is harder to avoid when you are out for a walk and more likely to pant out the deepest recesses of their lungs: a jogger or a sunbather.
The answer is obvious, but no one gets upset that people are still going jogging.
But we do read stories like this about sunbathing:
People who sunbathe are breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Thousands of people have already chosen to ignore the Government’s guidance this weekend, with many enjoying the sunny weather in parks and other public places.
And with temperatures expected to hit 20 degrees on Sunday, more people are expected to be outdoors.
But those who choose to bask in the sunshine outside their own home have been warned that they are breaking the lockdown orders.
'Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons,' Hancock told Sky News on Sunday morning.
I suppose it's that jogging is seen as healthy exercise and sunbathing as a form of self-indulgence. But such feelings have little to do with the objective risk to others the activities pose.
Note too the loose employment of terms like 'rules' and 'orders'. Whatever happened to obeying the law?
And the press seems keen to stoke this prejudice against subathing - all those foreshortened photos to make parks look more crowded than they are.
Perhaps they want to take the heat off the government by finding alternative villains?
It isn't about jogging or sunbathing. It is about NOT acting like a self indulgent dick head.
Sun bathing is pretty harmless. But there is a signal that your behaviour, your sun caressed existence, affects other people.
So you don't act like a dick head.
* When jogging, give space to people.
* Pick a route where you do not meet too many people.
* Say/wave hello to other walkers.
* Be a sociable person when you aren't a jogger.
Wave to the PCSO so that s/he knows you aren't a dick head.
