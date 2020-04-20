Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, April 20, 2020
The history of Kibworth is The Story of England
Good news. The BBC is repeating Michael Wood's series The Story of England, which uses the history of the Leicestershire village of Kibworth to tell that story.
The first episode will be on the red button at 4pm tomorrow and shown on BBC4 on Wednesday at 8pm. The first episode is already available on the BBC site. I own the DVD of the series but will probably watch it on Wednesday.
Let's end with a bit of trivia.
I remember reading long ago of a Manchester Grammar School production of King Lear in which Lear was played by Robert Powell, the fool by Russell Davies and Cordelia by Michael Wood.
There is partial confirmation of this online.
