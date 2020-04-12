Sunday, April 12, 2020

Townes Van Zandt: For the Sake of the Song



Wide Open Country offers five stories that capture who Townes Van Zandt was:
Born March 7, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, singer-songwriter John Townes Van Zandt is the perfect example of an artist whose legend only grows with time. For many, Van Zandt was a walking paradox. 
Somehow the greatest country songwriter to live is still not a household name among country fans like Willie Nelson or Merle Haggard.  A well-to-do kid born into comfort who lived his adult life in relative simplicity and poverty. An extremely intelligent man who somehow fell victim to the oldest trick in the book - addiction.
Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

alwafaa campany said...


من أفضل المقالات على الإطلاق صراحة تستحق التعمق أكثر واكثر لقد سعدت بقراءة مقالك وانا فخور بك وبما تقدمه في مدونتك ف انت مثال للمدونات التي تقدم محتوي مفيد


مقابر للبيع
مدافن للبيع
مدافن للبيع
مقابر للبيع
مقابر التجمع الخامس
مقابر التجمع الخامس

12 April, 2020 23:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)