Parties' election campaign newspapers on the way out?

From Hold the Front Page (HTFP):
The Electoral Commission has called for “real change” on misleading party political leaflets which resemble local newspapers.
The Commission has said the practice was among the major concerns of the public in its report into campaigning ahead of last year’s general election.
Over the course of the campaign, HTFP highlighted a series of instance of political parties bringing out political pamphlets which sought to mimic established local titles.
The industry subsequently united against the practice, with News Media Association chairman David Dinsmore calling on all political parties to put an immediate end to it.Such newspapers have long been part of Liberal Democrat campaigning and the newspaper industry's particular concern is that some local parties have chosen titles that could be confused with those of existing publications.
But public disquiet with the tactic, as reported by the Electoral Commission, goes deeper.
