Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Aksel Rykkvin: Vien con nuova orribil guerra
He is now 17 and singing as a baritone, but between the ages of 12 and 14 Aksel Rykkvin was the most celebrated treble in the world. For once the American term 'boy soprano' seems justified.
Here he is at 13, singing Albinoni in Italian with a small baroque orchestra in his native Norway (he has an English grandmother).
I love everything about this video. The staging, the exotic instruments and Aksel's wonderful singing.
With most boys of this age you are on the edge of your seat in case they make a mistake. But such is his confidence and enjoyment of what he is doing here that you relax and enjoy his performance as you would with any other artist.
I also like the way he has to be persuaded to take a second bow.
At 12 Aksel recorded an album in London with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment - you can watch a short video about the recording process.
And, though he could do angelic if you wanted it, what really set him apart was his maturity as an interpreter of song. Try the recording of Schubert's Der Hirt auf dem Felsen he made shortly before his voice changed.
As one reviewer of his album said: "I am running out of superlatives."
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment