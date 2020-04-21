Direct action secures children space to play in East London, 1972

Click on the still above to view this film on the British Film Institute site.
The blurb there says:
Parents take matters into their own hands to claim a safe play space for their children in traffic-filled Beckton, East London. This campaigning film advocates the benefits of direct action, offset against the pitfalls of apathy - and makes use of a bold and unconventional filmmaking style.
It was made by Liberation Films, which developed from a group of activists, including a doctor and several teachers, all campaigning against American involvement in Vietnam. They produced campaigning films in local communities and were particularly active in the 1970s.This sort of approach was very much in fashion at the start of the Seventies. The more radical interpretations of the Liberal Party's community politics in that era were one example of it.
