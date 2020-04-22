Six of the Best 921

Nick Barlow asks if there is a future for the Liberal Democrats.
"For all of Momentum’s talk of 'holding Keir Starmer to account', the left cannot win from a position of antagonism, whether to voters externally or its leaders or members internally." Tom Wilson explains why the new left of Sanders and Corbyn loses.
Stephen Parsons looks at the failure of the Church of England to tackle abuse by the clergy: "Hitherto independent individuals have joined the safeguarding establishment of the Church of England. They then become ‘hoovered up’ ... by the committee system at work in this process. After a period, they reappear as compliant creatures of the established pro-institution perspective."
Richard Luck on the Iranian Embassy siege and Britsploitation cinema.
"In that same year, the smug Pathé News commentator stated Jacques was ‘taking up her share of Soho Square’ at Tommy Steele’s wedding. A decade on, the message was the same: as she was large she was therefore ‘jolly’, and either sexless or ‘hilariously’ over-sexed." Andrew Roberts looks at the career of Hattie Jacques.
“If you want to understand who Ian Bell is, then you should watch him bat for an hour. One thought of the occasion some 27 summers ago when the late Neal Abberley, then the county’s batting coach, saw the nine-year-old from Coventry for the first time and wondered what the gods had sent him." Paul Edwards muses on sport and character.
No comments:
Post a Comment