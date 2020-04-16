Six of the Best 920

Mark Pack talks to Duncan Brack about the lessons we can learn from the last time a Conservative government was defeated at a general election.
Elisa Thomas explains how hostile government are using web-based conspiracy theories to spread disinformation cheaply and easily.
As Pam Jarvis points out, Tory ministers excuse their own teenage and later wrongdoing as youthful indiscretion yet refuse to increase the age of criminal responsibility from 10.
David Bather Woods suggests Schopenhauer can teach us to live through these dark times.
"Class is a bigger issue in Clouds of Witness than in later Sayers novels, perhaps because of its time: it was published just three months before the General Strike, and tensions were already high. Lord Peter Wimsey himself, normally considered a man of courtesy, is here criticized for his aristocratic condescension." Alwyn Turner has been reading Dorothy L. Sayers.
David Marshall remembers The Fenman, the train that ran from Liverpool Street to Hunstanton.
