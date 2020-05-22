Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, May 22, 2020
The last days of the Liverpool Overhead Railway
This unique line operated between 1893 and 1956. Click on the image above to view a film about its final days on the British Film Institute site.
It closed because years of salt spray off the Irish Sea had left the owners with a vast repair bill. But there was also a suspicion that the line had annoyed the powers that be by surviving in private hands after the nationalisation of the railways in 1948.
