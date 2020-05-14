Northern Ireland businesses latest group to discover you can't believe a word Boris Johnson says

Remember this video clip?
Today it emerged that there will be customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom because of Brexit.
Sky News quotes Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Brexit:
"Johnson's government has failed to give businesses much needed clarity on this issue.
"It now seems Johnson was deeply dishonest with businesses when he previously asserted there would be no checks and businesses could put paperwork 'in the bin'."It was obvious to anyone who understood Johnson's Brexit agreement that these checks would have to be imposed.
But, as we have twice seen in the Commons this week, Johnson tells whatever lie will get him through the next ten seconds.
It's as simple as that.
