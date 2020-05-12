Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The link between Normal People and Malcolm Saville


Normal People, I read, has become BBC Three's biggest hit to date, with more than 23 million downloads globally.

I also read that the show has been dubbed "the raunchiest ever BBC show" because of the 41 minutes of sex scenes scattered through its six hours.

These facts may not be unconnected.

Normal People, a novel by Sally Rooney, was adapted for the screen by Alice Birch.

Alice Birch also wrote the play The Lone Pine Club, which was an affectionate homage to the books by Malcolm Saville.

I travelled to Sheringham to see it and then reviewed it on this blog. If it had been raunchy I feel sure I would have mentioned the fact.
