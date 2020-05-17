Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Remembering Mystery Hall from 1967
There is the episode of All Gas and Gaiters where the authorities discover a parish hidden in the fold of a map and work out that it has never received an episcopal visit.
So they go there - and discover that its inhabitants are still living in the Middle Ages.
That sounds like The Bishop Pays a Visit, first broadcast in January 1969 and since wiped.
I also have strong memories of a children's serial that featured a secret pasasge, which the young hero was warned against entering in case he became stuck.
And there was an adult character you thought was on the boy's side who turned out not to be. An effective plot twist that - I am surprised it is not used more often.
The young hero was played by Mark Colleano, son of the American actor Bonar Colleano and the British actress Susan Shaw.
After much searching, I have decided that this is probably the Southern Television serial Mystery Hall, which was broadcast in 1967 and is now believed lost.
It was set in a hotel on the South coast, but my memory (which may well be fallible) is that the secret passage began behind a dresser in the kitchen and that the kitchen was like that of a Yorkshire farmhouse.
Still, it may well have been Mystery Hall I watched - I have illustrated this post with a couple of relics of it that I found online.
Southern made some interesting children in those days, but much of it is lost. This includes an adaptation of T.H. White's The Master.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment