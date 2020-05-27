Wallace Lawler, James Haigh and the 1969 Birmingham Ladywood by-election

Wallace Lawler won the Birmingham Ladywood by-election for the Liberals in 1969, but lost the seat back to Labour in the following year's general election.
Lawler sounds like a pioneer of community politics, but I have never heard him talked about in Liberal or Liberal Democrat circles.
This may be because he campaigning was tainted with racism - certainly that was the story I once heard from some Labour-supporting friends in Birmingham. No doubt I have readers who know all about this.
Click on the image above and you will go to a television report on the by-election. It includes interviews with all the candidates, Lawler included.
But he is not the one who interests me the most. The last interviewed - and the film siezes up while he is talking - is James Haigh. He was to finish last with only 34 votes.
Because Haigh taught me maths between 1973 and 1974.
Given my views on Welland Park College, Market Harborough, in that era - and on its mathematics department in particular - I am tempted to conclude that the electors of Ladywood got it about right.
But I shall rise above this because Haigh turns out to be an interesting figure.
At Ladywood he was standing for the Fellowship Party. This was an environmentalist and nuclear disarmament party that existed between 1955 to 2007.
It attracted prominent figures as members, including Benjamin Britten, Sybil Thorndike, Vea Britatin, Donald Swann, Rowland Hilder and Leo McKern.
This was the only time Haigh stood for the party in a parliamentary election, but he had already fought Bromley as a nuclear disarmament candidate in 1964.
And a bit of scrabbling around on Google reveals that he was educated at Marlborough and the universities of Leeds and Oxford. In 1964 he is described as a primary school teacher and in 1969 he was teaching at Corby Grammar School. He had also taught in Nigeria at some point.
What I didn't know until I researched this post was that after Ladywood he joined the Liberal Party and fought the Kettering constituency (which then included Corby) at the 1970 general election and the two elections of 1974.
If I had known some of this at the time we might have got on better.
No comments:
Post a comment