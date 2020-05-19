Jon Whiteley (1945-2020)

The Ashmoleon Museum site announces the death of the art historian DrJon Whiteley:
Jon joined the Museum in 1976 as Assistant Keeper in the Department of Western Art. In a career of 38 years at the Ashmolean he was a dedicated teacher to generations of Oxford students; one of the country’s most distinguished art historians; and a well-loved colleague and friend to everyone who knew and worked with him.But well before that he was a child film star.
In the 1950s he appeared in two films with Dirk Bogarde (Hunted and The Spanish Gardener), in Fritz Lang's Moonfleet and in The Kidnappers, for which performance he was awarded an honoray Oscar.
The photo above shows him with the director of Hunted, Charles Crichton.
No comments:
Post a Comment