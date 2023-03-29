Ed Davey launches Lib Dem local elections campaign in Berkhamsted

The tractor of Liberalism demolishes the blue bales of Tory privilege.
From BBC News:
Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Davey said: "People are having to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment or months for urgent cancer treatment as the NHS crisis spirals out of control.
"The local elections in May will be the final chance before the next general election to send a message that enough is enough.
"People are turning to the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted."
What powers do local councillors have when and if elected to make changes to the NHS ?
