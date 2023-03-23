Four East Devon Independent councillors to stand for the Lib Dems in May

Four Independent councillors on East Devon District Council - the leader of the council and three cabinet members - are to stand for the Liberal Democrats in May.
They are council leader Paul Arnott and the cabinet members Nick Hookway, Geoff Jung and Marianne Rixson.
Since 2019, the council has been run by the East Devon Alliance, comprising Lib Dem, Green and Independent councillors.
A spokesperson for the four told Devon Live:
"The historic election victory of Richard Foord MP last summer was a watershed moment. In order to grow a progressive, centrist East Devon – with Homes, the Environment and Economic Growth at its heart – we believe that by standing as Lib Dems we can help guarantee this for the future."
