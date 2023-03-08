Wednesday, March 08, 2023

For International Women's Day: Guest posts by women writers


Here's a selection of guest posts by women writers that I have published over the years to mark International Women's Day.

How Blackpool won the Second World War - Ruth Bright

The essays and reviews of Angela Carter - Cathy Kirby

Around Tolworth in the footsteps of Richard Jefferies - Lucy Furlong

Why we need a GCSE in Natural History - Mary Colwell

Joseph Merrick in the cigar factory - Joanne Vigor-Mungovin

The Second World War families who took evacuees into their homes - Gillian Mawson

How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict? - Katie Barron

Memories of Snailbeach in the 1950s - Christina Samson

Blogging for happiness - Ellen Arnison

A modest county": Pevsner in Leicestershire - Susie Harries

If you would like to contribute a guest post to Liberal England, please send me an email so we can discuss your idea.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)