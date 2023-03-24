Market Harborough is one of the best places to live in the country

Not content with recently being voted the second coolest place in Leicestershire, Market Harborough has now been included on the Sunday Times's list of the best places to live in Britain.
The Leicester Mercury quotes the Sunday Times pen portrait of the town:
'With so many beautiful old buildings, it’s hard to avoid history in Market Harborough, but it’s a town with plenty of modern, practical attractions, too.
'Rail connections to London and elsewhere are impeccable, schools are good and the town centre is a good mix of useful chains and interesting independents – none more inspiring than the Eco Village, a lively hub of mini-businesses that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to supermarket shopping.'
Bishop's Castle in Shropshire and the county of Rutland are also on the list.
