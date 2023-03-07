Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Matt Hancock is 'two-faced' and 'was like a headless chicken' during COVID vaccine drive

After summoning the nation's top philosophers to examine the question of whether one can have no head but two faces, the judges made Sky News the winners of our Headline of The Day Award.

Chickens, eh? This will cheer us all up...

