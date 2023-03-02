Walking from Crystal Palace to Streatham Common

John Rogers takes a scenic walk from Crystal Palace to Streatham Common. This walk, he says, has some of London's best views and the glorious weather he enjoys is one of the reason I wrote yesterday's post on the February summer.
His YouTube blurb for this video says:
Starting from Crystal Palace, we'll make our way through some of London's most picturesque neighbourhoods, taking in stunning views of the city skyline and beautiful open spaces.
The walk from Crystal Palace to Streatham Common is an easy-to-moderate 4.5-mile hike that is perfect for anyone looking for a break from the city's hustle and bustle. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a beginner, this trail is a great way to discover London's hidden gems and appreciate its unique charm.
We pass across Westow Park, where one branch of the River Effra rises. Then walk over Upper Norwood Common, Biggin Wood, Norwood Grove, The Rookery (a really stunning spot) and end on Streatham Common.
This route forms part of the Capital Ring Walk, a 78-mile circular route that showcases London's natural beauty, history and culture.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment