In search of Birchinlee, the lost village that built the Derwent dams

It's time for another trip to the valley of the wonderful Derbyshire Derwent with Trekking Exploration.
This time we go in search of the Bamford and Howden Railway, which was used in the construction of the Derwent and Howden dams between 1901 and 1916, and of Birchinlee, the abandoned village where the labourers lived.
If you want to go deeper, you can find some photographs of the railway in operation on Public Transport Experience. That site also has a photograph of a building in the nearby village of Hope that was taken there from Birchinlee.
You can support these Trekking Exploration videos via their Patreon page.
