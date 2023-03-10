Lib Dems seek more influence in Edinburgh after yesterday's thumping by-election win

Last night the Liberal Democrats gained an Edinburgh Council seat from the SNP, with our candidate Fiona Bennett taking 56 per cent of first preferences in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward.
Corstorphine / Murrayfield (Edinburgh) council by-election result:— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) March 10, 2023
LDEM: 56.7% (+6.5)
SNP: 13.4% (-5.4)
CON: 9.8% (-6.3)
IND(s): 7.7% (+7.7)
LAB: 7.0% (-0.9)
GRN: 5.2% (-1.8)
LBT: 0.2% (+0.2)
Votes cast: 8,078
Lib Dem GAIN from SNP [multi-member ward].https://t.co/DHvzhDJ4AS
The Edinburgh Evening News says:
The result leaves the SNP with 18 seats, the Lib Dems 13, Labour 12, Greens 10 and Tories nine, with one independent. The fact the Lib Dems have now overtaken Labour, the party they helped into power as a minority administration after last year’s elections, could see them bid to increase their influence, demand a coalition or even bid to take control of the council themselves.
The party was already in buoyant mood after their budget proposals were adopted by the council after tactical voting by the Greens ensured Labour’s package was defeated.
Kevin Lang, Lib Dem group leader, told the paper:
"This is a historic result for the Liberal Democrats. It's the highest number of votes we have ever got in a council by-election in Edinburgh or anywhere in Scotland ...
"I'm over the moon for Fiona Bennett. She was a first class candidate and I think she will make a big contribution to Edinburgh council in the months and years ahead."
