When the Walker Brothers lost their shirts in Market Harborough

I see newspapers were still giving 'pop' scare quotes, but I like the wiggly line around the item. I used to do a similar thing with a black felt pen when I included press cuttings in Focus and we pasted the artwork down. Letraset and Cow Gum, isn't it? Marvellous.
Where did the concert take place? A Scott Walker timeline gives the venue as 'Embi Hall', which must mean the Embi Club.
Cinema Treasures says this was the old County Cinema on The Square, which was originally the New Hall, where the Liberal Party held its public meetings.
I like the idea that two of my heroes, J.W. Logan MP and Scott Walker, performed on the same stage. (More prosaically, New Look and Superdrug occupy the modern building on the site.)
Another Leicester Daily Mercury cutting, this one from 18 May 1968, reports a break in at the Embi Club, but gives its address as 55 St Mary's Road.
This would have been the old Oriental Cinema, so if Cinema Treasures is right the Embi Club changed venue at some point.
Yet another club, the Frolickin Kneecap, was still using a venue on The Square that year, which must have been the old County Cinema.
Can any reader confirm where the Walker Brothers concert took place?
