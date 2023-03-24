Friday, March 24, 2023

Mystery Surrounds How Cow Made Its Way Into Market Harborough Tennis Club

Sorry to have two Market Harborough stories today, but I suppose it proves that the judges are autonomous. Because they have given Harborough FM our coveted Headline of the Day Award.

For myself, I can only see this as a positive moo-ve. If British tennis is to prosper, it will have to shake off its image as a middle-class preserve and appeal to a wider population.

Cows' money is as good as anyone else's, so I say let them join.

