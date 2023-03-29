Could this be the reason I have a strong interest in Edwardian Liberalism? This is me in a sailor suit

But why am I so keen on Edwardian Liberals?
Browsing through the family photo albums, of which I'm now the custodian, I have found a possible answer.
Because this is a photo of me in a sailor suit.
I'm not sure how common they still were in the early Sixties, but maybe the fact my mother has been in the WRNS and my father in the Royal Navy was an influence.
I remember my mother saying I used to get excited when she got it out because I knew that meant we were going somewhere.
No comments:
Post a Comment