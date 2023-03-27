Most Leicester councillors deselected by Labour's NEC are from minority ethnic backgrounds

From the Leicester Mercury this morning:
Nineteen sitting councillors have been told they cannot stand as a Labour candidate in the coming May election, after party heads decided to take the decision out of the hands of local members and placed the national executive committee (NEC) in charge.
But both deselected councillors and their constituents are questioning the party's motivations after it was revealed that a majority of those deselected are from a minority background. Fifteen out of the 26 BAME Labour city councillors have been removed from their positions compared with just four of the 22 white Labour councillors.
This is happening a long way from where I live, and no matter how hard I try I will never be able to get my head around internal Labour Party politics. Nevertheless, I wonder .... is this just a standard local play-off between Left and Right, or an outbreak of meaningless personality politics, or is it an attempt to get rid of South Asian politics from the local scene? I recall that there has been a bit of bother between BJP supporters and their rivals in the City - has this got into the Labour Party?
