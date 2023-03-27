Follow Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince as they prepare the first West End production on Sweeney Todd

I first posted this in 2010 after watching the film, where "Johnny Depp sounds like David Bowie and you fear little Toby may break into a tap dance at any moment".
Meow.
In those days this wonderful early edition of The South Bank Show was on YouTube in seven parts. Today you can enjoy the whole thing in a single video.
We follow Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince as they prepare the first West End production of Sweeney Todd, which stars Daniel Massey and Sheila Hancock.
Am I getting nostalgic - I watched this when it was first broadcast in 1980 - or do you just not get arts programmes this good on British television any more?
Whatever the truth of that, let's pause a moment to give thanks for Melvyn Bragg.
No comments:
Post a Comment