Thursday, March 09, 2023

The Joy of Six 1116

"It is the year 2049, and residents of the UK city of Oxford are unable to leave their neighborhoods. If they do, a network of cameras - installed years earlier under the guise of easing traffic congestion — track their movements. If they stray too far from their registered addresses, a £100 fine is automatically removed from their bank accounts. The only cars now allowed on the streets belong to representatives of the world government, who relentlessly patrol the city for anyone breaking the rules." The 15-minute city freak-out is a case study in conspiracy paranoia, argue Feargus O'Sullivan and Daniel Zuidijk.

Elizabeth de Luna reports that Google, Facebook and online pharmacies can be required to turn data over to law enforcement in US states where abortion is illegal.

Peter Simons reads a new study that questions the existing assumptions of neuropsychology and provides new ways of understanding the complexity of the brain and mind that might help psychological science move forward.

"It’s easy to see why many proponents of Blue Labour earn a living bemoaning whatever woke liberalism they have dreamt up that day for a column in Unherd, Spiked, or if they’re lucky The Times when the person Michael Gove regards as 'one of the outstanding conservative thinkers of our times' is this short for ideas." Will Barber-Taylor is not impressed by Maurice Glasman's new book.

Matthew Carey on Harry Belafonte, who is still fighting for social justice at the age of 96.

Wetlands are being revived by beavers, says the Natural World Fund: "Beavers have been reintroduced in Canada and several US states over the past 50 years. After being nearly wiped out in the 19th century for their fur and meat, this was initially done to restore beaver populations. However, numerous species of frogs, fish, and invertebrates have returned as a result of the restoration of wetland ecosystems."

