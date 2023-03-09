The Joy of Six 1116

Elizabeth de Luna reports that Google, Facebook and online pharmacies can be required to turn data over to law enforcement in US states where abortion is illegal.
Peter Simons reads a new study that questions the existing assumptions of neuropsychology and provides new ways of understanding the complexity of the brain and mind that might help psychological science move forward.
"It’s easy to see why many proponents of Blue Labour earn a living bemoaning whatever woke liberalism they have dreamt up that day for a column in Unherd, Spiked, or if they’re lucky The Times when the person Michael Gove regards as 'one of the outstanding conservative thinkers of our times' is this short for ideas." Will Barber-Taylor is not impressed by Maurice Glasman's new book.
Matthew Carey on Harry Belafonte, who is still fighting for social justice at the age of 96.
Wetlands are being revived by beavers, says the Natural World Fund: "Beavers have been reintroduced in Canada and several US states over the past 50 years. After being nearly wiped out in the 19th century for their fur and meat, this was initially done to restore beaver populations. However, numerous species of frogs, fish, and invertebrates have returned as a result of the restoration of wetland ecosystems."
No comments:
Post a Comment