Row brewing over repairs to wall beside Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Good news: repair work on the wall that closed the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway began yesterday.
Bad news: a row is brewing over who will pay for it.
The wall in question is the one on the left-hand side of the photograph above.
BBC News reports
The owner of a cliff railway has said he will walk away if he is asked to pay for repairs to a nearby wall.
Dr Malvern Tipping, who has run the railway in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, for 12 years, said the wall is the responsibility of the town council and he could not afford the likely costs.
And the Shropshire Star has photos of the work being carried out.
