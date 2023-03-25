Work to allow Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to reopen starts on Monday

Good news from the Shropshire Star. Work to allow the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to reopen will start on Monday.
There had been problems establishing who owned an unstable wall beside the line, but these must have been overcome:
When the railway was closed in December due to the discovery of a serious fault in a retaining wall to the funicular railway, 14 of 16 of its staff members were made redundant.But following the news that repair work is due to start on Monday, the Cliff Railway workers are celebrating."We are over the moon," said Peter Bridger, 77, who was laid off in January after seven years of ferrying passengers from Low Town to High Town. ..."I honestly thought HS2 would be finished before the Cliff Railway was, but this is great news."
