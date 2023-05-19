Friday, May 19, 2023

Alan Bennett once delivered chops to T.S. Eliot's mother-in-law


The video of a recent British Film Institute event with Alan Bennett has appeared on YouTube.

So far I've watched just the first few minutes, but it was enough to give me my Trivial Fact of the Day. Play the clip above to hear it.
