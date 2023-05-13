Guardian finds Surrey voters unrepentant for backing the Lib Dems

Good news from Surrey. A focus group convened for the Guardian by UK More in Common suggests that:
Blue wall Conservative voters in Surrey are far from impressed with the government’s obsession with culture wars, and remain unrepentant for tactically backing the Liberal Democrats at last week’s local elections.
The prime minister still looks "out of his depth", uninspiring and unable to set out a straightforward vision six months in the job, according to a panel of Surrey residents who backed the Conservatives at the 2019 election. They believe "the country needs change now", and the Tories need some time in opposition to sort themselves out.
Though we should note the observation that the group
appeared to want to vote for the Conservatives again, but thought the party had "made fools of themselves despite having so many chances" to restart.
This morning Luke Tryl from More in Common tweeted a thread of findings from the group, including one that did not make the Guardian.
And they thought badly of the last coalition "When we had the coalition, oh what's his face? I can't remember his name now. Mr. Facebook, he was walking around puffed out chest and like, oh let's do this with these little tiny wins and was just, I found it just irritating"— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) May 13, 2023
