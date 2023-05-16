The railway line across Anglesey that's waiting to be restored

Wikipedia explains:
The Anglesey Central Railway (Welsh: Lein Amlwch, Amlwch Line) was a 17.5-mile (28.2 km) standard-gauge railway in Anglesey, Wales, connecting the port of Amlwch and the county town of Llangefni with the North Wales Coast Line at Gaerwen. Built as an independent railway, the railway opened in portions from 1864 to 1867.
Due to financial troubles the railway was sold to the London and North Western Railway in 1876, which invested significantly in the infrastructure. Operation continued under various companies during the 20th century, but passenger services were withdrawn in 1964 as part of the Beeching Axe. Industrial freight services continued until 1993.
The railway's tracks remain and local groups have demonstrated an interest in restoring services as a heritage railway.
This video explores the substantial and surprising remains of the line and the industry it served, and discusses the possibility of reopening it as a commercial or a heritage line.
