Lord Bonkers' Diary: A mob of excited Midlothian wifeys

Sunday
Inspired by yesterday’s event, I bring some of my treasures for the Revd Hughes to bless during Divine Service at St Asquith’s. Mr Gladstone’s rosette (snatched from his breast by a mob of excited Midlothian wifeys), a signed first edition of L.T. Hobhouse’s Liberalism (though quite who signed it is a mystery) and two of A.J. Mundella’s toe bones, which have been credited with bringing about more than one miraculous by-election victory.
After this weekend, I am more convinced than ever that, as a county and as a country, we are ready to face the future, whatever it may lob at us.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
