Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Lord Bonkers' Diary: A mob of excited Midlothian wifeys

The rites of the Church of Rutland, beyond its belief in the back-foot no-ball rule and uncovered wickets, remain a closed book to me, but it's good to end another week with Lord Bonkers in the pews of St Asquith's.

Sunday

Inspired by yesterday’s event, I bring some of my treasures for the Revd Hughes to bless during Divine Service at St Asquith’s. Mr Gladstone’s rosette (snatched from his breast by a mob of excited Midlothian wifeys), a signed first edition of  L.T. Hobhouse’s Liberalism (though quite who signed it is a mystery) and two of A.J. Mundella’s toe bones, which have been credited with bringing about more than one miraculous by-election victory. 

After this weekend, I am more convinced than ever that, as a county and as a country, we are ready to face the future, whatever it may lob at us.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

Earlier this week...

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)