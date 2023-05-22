"I'm not on the train": Government to end free wifi for passengers

As the Guardian reports:
Wifi for train passengers in England may be axed as the government seeks to cut costs. The move is being pushed by the Department for Transport in order to cut costs as it looks to "reform all aspects of the railway" and provide "value for money".
This story comes from the latest edition of Christian Wolmar's Calling All Stations podcast.
Behind this penny pinching lies the fact that privatisation left Britain's railways working under a horribly complex system that leaks public money at every join. That system has little to do with the free market, but the Conservatives are too blinded by their ideology to change it.
