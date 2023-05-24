"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Spurn Point and the people who lived there in 1965
I'm pleased with this find: a report about the community on Spurn Point, the peninsula that curls into the Humber Estuary from its north bank, that Julian Pettifer made in the snow for the BBC's Tonight programme in 1965.
No comments:
Post a Comment