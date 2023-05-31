The Joy of Six 1135

Alastair Campbell argues that the Metropolitan Police's decision not to stop responding to mental health call-outs is a very dangerous development.
Mark Boylan condemns the Department for Education's culture of secrecy and expediency over forced academisation.
"Since the birth of written history, we’ve been complaining about being bored - the Roman philosopher Seneca talked about boredom as a form of nausea, and the huge amount of graffiti preserved from those days suggests that teenagers have long been tormented by the same impulses." Luke Ryan maintains that a little boredom is good for children.
"Over the three days, the festival gradually descended into a hellish scene. Much like Woodstock 1999, food and water were in short supply, having a significant hand in people resorting to their base selves. Demonstrating this Hobbesian state of nature that played out, a truck that delivered food was hijacked, looted and burned by a group of attendees." Arun Starkey on the the Bull Island Rock Festival, which has gone down as the worst music festival of all time.
A Clerk of Oxford reveals that, from the Middle Ages until the early 20th century, the period around Whitsun was the principal summer holiday of the year.
