The Long Mynd and Stiperstones shuttle bus is back

There's more good news: the buses will stop near the lead mine at Snailbeach after missing them out last summer and, by serving Hamperley, they will take you to the heart of Malcolm Saville country. There are also better links with service buses on the Ludlow and Bishop's Castle roads.
The bad news is that all this is being accomplished with just one bus, so you will have to plan your day more carefully than in the past. There'll be no more waiting an hour for the next bus if you are having a good time at The Bog visitor centre or the Stiperstones Inn.
But we all know the pressures on bus services at the moment, so I'm pleased this is one is running at all.
You can read more on the Shropshire Hills AONB site and also download the tables from there. I have borrowed the rather impressive map above from the same source.
