Lib Dems score best opinion poll rating the 2019 general election

You won't catch Liberal England making too much of a single opinion poll, but it's hard not to be encouraged by Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ latest.
Labour 41% (-4)
Conservative 29% (+1)
Liberal Democrat 16% (+4)
Reform UK 5% (-2)
Green 4% (–)
Scottish National Party 3% (+1)
Other 1% (–)
The figure in brackets is the percentage change since the company's 30 April poll.
This is the Lib Dems highest rating in an opinion poll since the 2019 general election. I can't see exactly when the groundwork for this poll was carried out, but it must have been last week.
As this was a week of great Lib Dem activity and favourable publicity for the party, it would have been a disappointment if we hadn't gone up in the polls,
One swallow doesn't make a silk purse, but this poll may point to the end of an odd period when the Conservative vote has collapsed yet the Lib Dem vote has barely risen.
