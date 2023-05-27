Lord Bonkers' Diary: My tenants arrive at the Hall to collect their ‘Good Morning’ leaflets

Thursday
When nominations closed last month, I discovered that, once again, I was the only candidate for the Bonkers Hall Ward. Remembering the precepts of my old friend Tony Greaves, however, I leave nothing to chance today: we run a full polling-day operation, from five in the morning when my tenants arrive at the Hall to collect their ‘Good Morning’ leaflets, to the final knock up as the bells of St Asquith’s strike ten.
I am humbled to be declared the victor – you will be able to read excerpts from my acceptance speech in next week’s High Leicestershire Radical (which I happen to own).
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
