Lib Dems, Labour and Greens reach agreement on running Harborough District Council

A deal has been struck between political parties to run Harborough District Council.
The Greens, Liberal Democrats and Labour have reached an agreement to work together, after the authority was left in no overall control following the local elections.
Liberal Democrat councillor Phil Knowles will be put forward to become leader of the council at tonight’s annual council meeting.
Well done to everyone who has brought this agreement about, and congratulations to Phil, whom I first met almost 40 years ago.
In a statement to the Harborough Mail the three groups said:
We have been working hard since the election to seek a solution in the best interests of the residents of Harborough District.
Voters sent a message loud and clear that they were dissatisfied with the Conservatives. With no single party having an outright majority, we can confirm that the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party have an agreement to work together.
