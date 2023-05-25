Lord Bonkers' Diary: Much fun may be had from a pig sty

Tuesday
Nowadays the average Conservative is interested in but one thing: money. This allows those of us who are more liberal-minded to have sport with them.
All you need do is securely tie a fiver to a length of string and wait in the saddle until a Tory happens along. Then, having made sure he has sighted your fiver, you set off across country at a brisk trot: your victim is sure to follow.
Lead him across ploughed fields, over stiff thorn hedges or into a bog as the fancy takes you. Much fun may be had from a pig sty and even more from the many rivers stuffed with sewage by Thérèse Coffey.
As my loyal carthorse and habitual mount for this purpose, Albert, remarked the other day: "It’s better than the pictures."
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
No comments:
Post a Comment