Vince Cable on 'deniable' conversations with Labour about coalition

Writing for Comment Central, Vince Cable looks at the Liberal Democrat performance in last week's local elections:
The Lib Dem results were more impressive than the numbers suggest. They built on exceptionally good results in 2019 when the seats were last contested and a record 700 seats were gained.
The aggregate vote share of 20 per cent was even higher than the 19 per cent in 2019. There were also strong results in some areas where Labour was the opposition, notably in Hull where the incumbent Lib Dem council held off a strong Labour challenge and even made gains.
As to what this means to our approach at the next general election:
Lib Dems are currently targeting a dozen or so new seats but may be tempted to raise their sights.
They will rely on Labour (and Green) tactical voting in these target seats which will be maximised if a pact is agreed with the Greens, as in 2019, to stand aside candidates and if there is tacit cooperation with Labour as in 1997.
The pollster Michael Thresher concludes from the local results that the Lib Dems could win 39 seats but even 25-30 would be considered a good outcome by the party (with perhaps another one or two Greens).
He suggests that Lib Dem gains on this scale would be crucial to the formation of a stable Labour-led government, but suggests we are unlikely to see a coalition government on the scale of 2010-15:
So we won't be hiring Westminster Abbey to hold them.
Ed Davey is right not to rule out a coalition with Labour but it is highly unlikely that the Lib Dems would go into such an arrangement this side of electoral reform being delivered.
A looser 'confidence and supply' arrangement is much more plausible, depending on how the numbers look after an election and subject to agreement on reform of the voting system.
You can be sure that serious, but deniable, conversations will be taking place over the next year.
