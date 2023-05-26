Lord Bonkers' Diary: Who’ll look silly then?

Characteristically, he was the first man to have a telephone in Rutland. (It proved something of a disappointment, as it never rang.)
Wednesday
My electronic inbox is full of green-ink emails complaining about fifteen-minute cities – apparently they are the work of the devil, George Soros, the Word Economic Forum and, no doubt, the Elders of Zion too.
It happens that I live in a fifteen-minute village: though the drive of Bonkers Hall is fashionably long, with a following wind I can still reach Mr Patel’s shop within that time. If I use the secret passage that comes out in the cellar of the Bonkers’ Arms, I can arrive even sooner.
But what shall I do about these vexatious correspondents? Making a brisk perambulation of the village green this morning, I have a brainwave.
Some years ago, I became intrigued by the fate of the Spanish Armada and the legend that several of its ships sank in Rutland Water. I organised an archaeological investigation - the strong tides were a particular problem - but we found nothing beyond the occasional bemused whiting and I found myself left with several dozen pairs of lead diving boots. I hurry home and offer them for sale to those correspondents.
Rather naughtily, I write: "Wearing these beauties, it will take you several hours to walk to the corner shop. Who’ll look silly then?"
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
