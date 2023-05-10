The Joy of Six 1131

'Our research revealed 30 different characteristics and qualities of a woman’s identity that emerged as points of criticism creating barriers to women’s success. The clear message to women is that—whatever they are—they are “never quite right.' Amy Diehl, Leanne M. Dzubinski and Amber L. Stephenson find that, whatever women are, they are 'never quite right' for leadership roles.
Mark Knights looks back at John Poulson, the architect and businessman gaoled for corruption in 1974 over the award of local authority building contracts.
Tony Whitehead tells us why Dartmoor's protected areas are in such poor condition and what needs to be done.
'This year, a relishable Ashes series is being squeezed into six weeks of midsummer to leave prime-time August free for the Hundred, a multi-million-pound mess created by the 12-year-olds in the marketing department at Lord’s, which a newly installed counter-revolutionary regime is now trying to clear up.' Matthew Engel reviews the new Wisden.
Ian Visits takes us to Granny Dipping Steps: "This is a bit of a passage, and mostly a footbridge over several railways in West Hampstead that has a remarkable name that’s just too amazing to ignore. It can be found at the far end of West Hampstead tube station, offering a route across six railway tracks used by Chiltern Railways and London Underground."
