No wonder Lord Bonkers is chipper this weekend. It turns out that the Lib Dems polled almost half the vote across Rutland.
Red Moon has tweeted the figures:
Lib Dems 7085 (46.9%)
Conservatives 4857 (32.15%)
Independents 2392 (15.8%)
Labour 493 (3.3%)
Green 280 (1.85%)
You can see how this turned out in terms of seats in another tweet, this time from Britain Elects.
Rutland Result #LE2023:— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 6, 2023
LDM: 11 (+8)
IND: 7 (-1)
CON: 6 (-9)
LAB: 2 (+2)
GRN: 1 (=)
No Overall Control - No Change. pic.twitter.com/W3jFT1Avhb
