Lib Dems polled almost half the vote across Rutland


No wonder Lord Bonkers is chipper this weekend. It turns out that the Lib Dems polled almost half the vote across Rutland.

Red Moon has tweeted the figures:

Lib Dems            7085 (46.9%)

Conservatives     4857 (32.15%)

Independents      2392 (15.8%)

Labour                  493 (3.3%)

Green                   280 (1.85%) 


You can see how this turned out in terms of seats in another tweet, this time from Britain Elects.

