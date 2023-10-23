Former MP David Mackintosh in court over donations made to Northampton South Conservative Association

From Wales Online:
A former Tory MP has appeared in court charged with failing to provide information in relation to political party donations totalling £39,000. David Mackintosh appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, charged with offences allegedly committed under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act.
The offences are said to have taken place in 2014, months after Mackintosh was selected to fight the constituency of Northampton South at the end of the previous year and relate to nine donations. Mackintosh, was first elected as Northampton South MP in 2015, before later announcing he would not contest his seat in the June 2017 General Election.
The 43-year-old, who is also former leader of the now defunct Northampton Borough Council and co-defendant, property developer Howard Grossman, each face two allegations of failing to provide information in relation to donations to a registered political party, Northampton South Conservative Association.
As the report goes on to say, Mackintosh and Grossman were charged at the end of last year following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police. This was triggered by the disappearance of a £10.25m loan made in 2014 by the borough council to the local football club Northampton Town.
The case continues.
