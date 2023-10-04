John Rogers, Coldrum Long Barrow and the lost village of Dode

From the blurb on YouTube - note the hint of A Canterbury Tale:
John has a Patreon account to support his videos, and he blogs at The Lost Byway.
Our walk starts at Halling Station and proceeds through Upper Halling, over the Pilgrims Way and onto a chalk ridge and pick up the North Downs Way.
We make our way to the lost village of Dode that was wiped out by the Black Death in 1349. All that remains now is the chapel that has stood on the site for over 900 years.
From here we return to the North Downs Way and onwards to Coldrum Long Barrow that was built over 1000 years before Stonehenge and is the best surviving example of the Medway Megaliths.
We then follow the footpaths to the villages of Ryarsh and Birling before catching the train back to London from Snodland.
