Lib Dems gain another Shropshire seat with a huge swing

Another previously safe Conservative seat in Shropshire has fallen to the Liberal Democrats in a council by-election tonight.
Here is the result from the Alveley and Claverley ward:
Lib Dems 662 (58.7%)
Conservative 408 (36.3%)
Labour 55 (4.9%)
I make the swing from Conservative to Liberal Democrat an astonishing 34.6%.
Congratulations to the victorious Lib Dem candidate Colin Taylor and everyone who worked to get him elected. This is a large rural ward lying to the east of Bridgnorth.
It just goes to show that a leading Shropshire Tory was right the other day when he wrote that there are no safe Tory seats in rural Britain.
