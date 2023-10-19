Thursday, October 19, 2023

Lib Dems gain another Shropshire seat with a huge swing


Another previously safe Conservative seat in Shropshire has fallen to the Liberal Democrats in a council by-election tonight.

Here is the result from the Alveley and Claverley ward:

Lib Dems         662 (58.7%)

Conservative   408 (36.3%)

Labour              55  (4.9%)

I make the swing from Conservative to Liberal Democrat an astonishing 34.6%.

Congratulations to the victorious Lib Dem candidate Colin Taylor and everyone who worked to get him elected. This is a large rural ward lying to the east of Bridgnorth.

It just goes to show that a leading Shropshire Tory was right the other day when he wrote that there are no safe Tory seats in rural Britain.

