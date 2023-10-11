Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Joy of Six 1169

Matthew Pennell explains where HS2 went wrong: "his is the hallmark of populism - a complete failure to deliver, a lot of posturing and constant drama about things under your nose, with no capability to do anything strategic."

Nick Winch pays tribute to his mother Phoebe Winch, who died last week at the age of 92: "She was a member of the Standing committee of ALC then ALDC – and was the organisation’s first President. She would travel around the country with the likes of Roger Hayes and Andrew Stunell running training days for councillors and campaigners, wrote ALC booklets including an informal - and funny - history of the first ten years at the Birchcliffe Centre."

"Northern England has contributed so much to modern Britain and the world. Its economy, though diminished in relative terms from its industrial peak, remains bigger than that of countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. Northerners have a fascinating story that deserves to be heard." Brian Groom explains why the North matters.

Jonny Thomson examines Dietrich Bonhoeffer's argument that stupidity is more of a threat than evil: "Evil is a puppet master, and it loves nothing so much as the mindless puppets who enable it - be they in the general public or inside the corridors of power."

Simon Perks on work and life and balance.

I miss the days when there was a rich ecology of blogs. Matthew Cooper had one devoted to critique of the works of the historian Dominic Sandbrook that flourished for five years from 2012.

