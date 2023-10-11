The Joy of Six 1169

Nick Winch pays tribute to his mother Phoebe Winch, who died last week at the age of 92: "She was a member of the Standing committee of ALC then ALDC – and was the organisation’s first President. She would travel around the country with the likes of Roger Hayes and Andrew Stunell running training days for councillors and campaigners, wrote ALC booklets including an informal - and funny - history of the first ten years at the Birchcliffe Centre."
"Northern England has contributed so much to modern Britain and the world. Its economy, though diminished in relative terms from its industrial peak, remains bigger than that of countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. Northerners have a fascinating story that deserves to be heard." Brian Groom explains why the North matters.
Simon Perks on work and life and balance.
I miss the days when there was a rich ecology of blogs. Matthew Cooper had one devoted to critique of the works of the historian Dominic Sandbrook that flourished for five years from 2012.
No comments:
Post a Comment